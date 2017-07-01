Jay Leno Blackballed By Hollywood Elites For Doing What Know One Else Would For Trump

In the liberal entertainment industry, defending Donald Trump in any way can risk your career. That’s why it was a refreshing surprise this week when legendary late night host Jay Leno did just that.

Though Leno has made it clear he is not a fan of Trump, he also has a problem with the bands of late night hosts who make their living attacking him on a regular basis. This week, Leno promised that if were still hosting the “Tonight show” he would not be taking things to the extreme the way these hosts do.

“I enjoy bringing people together. If [mocking the president] is a constant thing on a nightly basis, eventually you’re all doing the same joke,” Leno told Page Six.

This weekend, Leno will be performing in the Hamptons, where he said he may take a few shots at the president. But he’s committed to making the bulk of his show about other topics.

What do you think? Do you agree with Leno that these late night hosts have taken things way too far?