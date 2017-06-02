Jaun Williams Demands Government Officials Do Something SICK And Illegal To Trump, Is This Treason?

Disloyal Republicans and disgruntled Democrats who’ve been leaking information from the White House has been majorly problematic since President Trump took office, and possible beforehand when he was elected back in November. Fox’s Juan Williams believes that the leaks are a good thing. He even encouraged officials to leak information to him. Wow.

“Just give me a moment here to say if you have a leak please call me at FOX News. I’m all for leakers. I think leakers are good to contribute to democracy,” said Williams.

“I don’t think trying to undermine government but I don’t think we condemned Obama for going harshly against people who were disclosing information acting as if they were agents of some foreign government. This is a democracy we have a First Amendment. Reporters play an essential role,” said Williams. Does that even make sense?

“But guess what? We have as [panelist] Jane Harman said a moment ago a history in this country of people talking to the press, leaking taking risks. I don’t see all of a sudden, oh just because of this president all of a sudden everybody who says you know what there’s a risk to democracy is to be condemned,” said Williams.