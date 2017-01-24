Jane Fonda Faces Dire Consequences After Attacking Donald Trump… It’s All Over For Her

In a continuation of the biggest celebrity overreaction to a presidency of all time, Jane Fonda appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” to attack President Donald Trump. Throughout the segment, she refused to call him by his name, referring to him instead as “predator-in-chief.”

Fonda claimed that celebrities need to continue speaking out against President Trump.

“The predator-in-chief and his fake news, their tactic is to divide and conquer,” she argued, before referencing Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech.

Fonda then made the dramatic claim that she has been repeatedly told to shut up over the last 50 years “because I was a celebrity.”

“But what celebrities can do is that they can bring attention to things that wouldn’t normally get attention,” she argued.

What do you think? Are you tired of liberal Hollywood disrespecting our president?