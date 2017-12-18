Jane Fonda Donates $100K To Oust Republican Darrell Issa In Next Year’s Midterm Elections

The newest liberal celebrity donating money to effect a political cause they know little to nothing about it Jane Fonda, who is donating $100,000 in an effort to oust U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa in next year’s midterm elections.

“Hanoi Jane,” who will turn 80 years old Thursday, reportedly gave $100,000 to Flip the 49th! Neighbors in Action, A committee of political action that’s goal is to turn California’s 49th district into a Democratic district, because California needs more of that right?

The same group received a $15,000 donation from HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher as well as $2,500 from Leonardo DiCaprio, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Issa has held the 49th district House seat since 2001.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to defeat Darrell Issa, one of Congress’s wealthiest members, and we call upon patriots from across the country to support our efforts,” spokesman Jeremy Addis-Mills told the Union-Tribune by email.

Despite the large contribution from Fonda, Issa campaign spokesperson said that just because Democrats are throwing money at the problem, doesn’t mean it will work.

“Especially for a district that’s home to Camp Pendleton and so many Marines and veterans who’ve served our country honorably, having protesters and political opposition funded by Jane Fonda — who sided with North Vietnam government over our men and women in uniform — isn’t really going to play very well for them, “ he said, according to the Free Beacon.

Fonda earned herself the nickname, “Hanoi Jane” after visiting North Vietnam and condemning the U.S. for the damage the bombing had done in the country.

Issa’s district of northern San Diego County has a strong military presence, in addition to being the home of Camp Pendleton, where nearly 100,000 Marines are stationed, the Free Beacon reported.

Should these big money actors sit out when it comes to politics? They are so out of touch with what Americans want.