James Woods Unleashes On Graham And McCain For Stabbing Conservatives In The Back

James Woods is one of the most outspoken conservative actors in Hollywood. He has been very vocal throughout the election, posting funny memes and informative anti-Hillary pictures and statistics. After Donald Trump won the election, he took a hiatus from Twitter on a strike over their censorship of conservative views.

He recently posted a status about Lindsay Graham and John McCain abandoning Trump and supporting Obama’s war against Russia and their alleged “interference in our election.” Woods posted an article in The Hill, which said “GOP Sens. John McCain (Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.)—two vocal foreign policy hawks—called the moves by the Obama administration ‘long overdue’ but promised to push tougher sanctions next year.”

“We intend to lead the effort in the new Congress to impose stronger sanctions on Russia,” the two senators said in a joint statement. That clearly didn’t sit well with Woods.

“Why don’t these two spend the next eight years hanging with the Clintons on Soros’ yacht?” Woods tweeted about the pair. “Let the adults handle this…”

Woods’ attacks didn’t stop on Twitter. We wrote an article about them that said the following: “How would one fight the good fight, however, against Twitter’s latest gambit? Deciding that thousands of their clients’ opinions are not to Twitter’s political taste, they banged their corporate noggins together and virtually silenced those voices by terminating the “offending” accounts permanently. No explanation. No appeal. No discussion. Big Brother has spoken.”