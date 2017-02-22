James Woods Steals Hosts Shoe At Awards Show For Bashing Trump [WATCH]

Hollywood actor James Woods has earned a reputation for not being afraid to speak up in support of President Donald Trump. Now, he just made an epic move at the Writer’s Guild Awards—proving once more that he is not afraid of liberal Hollywood.

During his speech, Patton Oswalt said he wanted to be ‘careful’ with Trump jokes because, “I don’t want to be kicked to death by James Woods backstage. Which would be an honor by the way. That guy is amazing.”

“Buy a pair of shoes!” Woods yelled from the audience in response. He then went onto the stage and ripped one of Oswalt’s shoes off his foot.

“What are these f*cking shoes? This is an awards show!” Woods commented, pointing out that back that Oswalt was wearing sneakers to the award show. “By the way, I lost half of my Twitter following today coming here. Wow, all those egg avatars gone? That’s terrible.

The natural assumption was that the whole thing was staged. Oswalt confirmed on Twitter that was not the case.

“It wasn’t staged, believe me,” Oswalt wrote on Twitter. “Turns out @RealJamesWoods has a genuine self-deprecating sense of humor and can give as good as he gets. Huh.”

