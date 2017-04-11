James Woods Risks His Entire Career To Rip Major Lib Publication A New One

This week, fearless conservative Hollywood actor James Woods called out TIME Magazine for being fake news after they posted an article entitled “Neil Gorsuch is set to be confirmed after Republicans tore up Senate rules.” Of course, the only ones that threw out the rulebook in this case were Democrats.

“How is it possible that @TIME can run a headline which is a blatant lie?” Woods wrote on twitter, linking to a Harry Reid tweet from 2013. The tweet referenced Reid bragging about changing senate rules to prevent Republicans from filibustering.

“@TIME This FACT is conveniently ignored by @TIME as they accuse @SenateGOP of creating the so called #NuclearOption. It was created by #HarryReid,” Woods added. Of course, the article makes no mention of this fact.

“Democrats denounced the GOP’s use of what both sides dubbed the “nuclear option” to put Gorsuch on the court, calling it an epic power grab that would further corrode politics in Congress, the courts and the United States. Many Republicans bemoaned reaching that point, too, but they blamed Democrats for pushing them to it,” TIME Magazine wrote in their article.

