James Woods Reveals How They Kept Dolly Parton Silent At Emmys

Dolly Parton has never done anything for anyone to look at her sideways, however, when Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were bashing President Donald Trump on stage at the Emmy’s, she did nothing.

Jane Fonda said, “Back in 1980 in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.” Tomlin responded, “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

James Woods came to Parton’s defense saying, “I know and love @DollyParton. We worked together for months on #StraightTalk. She is a great, loyal, stand-up American. They sandbagged her. Do not judge @DollyParton because she was caught between two gargoyles. I guarantee she would never have approved that copy ahead of time.”

“She is a very sweet person by nature. I am certain she was so caught off-guard, she was literally speechless,” Woods posted on Twitter.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the Emmy’s stating, “I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the “DEPLORABLES.””

