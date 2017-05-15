James Woods Just Slammed Anderson Cooper In The Most Epic Fashion Possible

CNN’s Anderson Cooper has not been shy about making crazy allegations about President Donald Trump and what the liberal host perceives as “sexism.” But unlike Cooper, Trump has had an impressive track record of hiring and promoting women in his businesses.

Meanwhile, Cooper appears to have no respect for his female guests. He recently came under fire for rolling his eyes at Kellyanne Conway during an interview. Conservative actor James Woods took notice of the exchange and made a joke that has sparked intense controversy.

On his Twitter account, Woods posted a clip of the eye roll and wrote: “As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast… #andersoncoopereyeroll”

Liberals have been calling Woods homophobic ever since, but he did not back down. Instead, he pointed out that liberals have Stephen Colbert a pass when he made a homophobic joke about Trump, saying: “#FireColbert Twitter campaign gains steam after Stephen Colbert’s #homophobic filthy rant.”

“Ironic that what may end #StephenColbert‘s career at @CBS is not a truly vile attack on a sitting president, but that it was #homophobic…”

“Prediction: #Colbert will not survive at @CBS by fall. They won’t axe him now, because “free speech, blah, blah,” but #homophobic killed him,” he added.