James Comey Learns His Fate Following Controversial Trial

On Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey made headlines for testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Days later, major publishers are already offering up to $10 million for a memoir.

“Jim Comey’s story has everything, from White House intrigue to possible corruption and law breaking,” an acquisition editor for a major New York publishing house told reporters. “His explosive story makes ‘West Wing’ and ‘House of Cards’ on a par with Mister Rogers. When his proposal hits my desk, I’ve already been authorized to offer $10 million.”

Another publisher confirmed with Daily Mail that Hollywood producers are lining up to make a movie about Comey’s life and his attempt to take down the president.

“I know one top drawer producer who’s already talking to star to cast the Comey role,” one Hollywood agent said. “He has to be tall, good-looking and a Jimmy Steward-John Wayne-hero type. I was mesmerized when I spent the whole day watching Comey testify. Comey could expect a movie deal tied into the book worth many millions of dollars more, tens of millions.”

On Wednesday, Comey’s seven-page testimony was released, just hours before he actually appeared.

“When that document hit my desk I thought, ‘I want his book,’” another top editor said. “This guy can write. His story and the way he tells it is spellbinding.”

What do you think? Is this all completely ridiculous?