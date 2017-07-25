IT’S OVER: James Comey Gets Hit With Career-Ending News For What He’s Done

Former FBI Director James Comey is being sued by a former U.S. intelligence contractor who alleges he walked away with more than 600 million classified documents on 47 hard drives from the National Security Agency and the CIA. Now, whistleblower Dennis Montgomery is suing both Comey and the bureau for covering up evidence.

Montgomery claims the evidence he provided to the FBI chronicle the collection of phone, financial, and personal data, as well as the unmasking of identities in ‘spy data’ of millions of Americans.

“This domestic surveillance was all being done on computers supplied by the FBI,” Montgomery said. “So these supercomputers, which are FBI computers, the CIA is using them to do domestic surveillance.”

Montgomery also claims that more than 20 million American identities were illegally unmasked, revealing credit reports, emails, phone conversations, Internet searches and more.

Montgomery later returned the hard drives to the FBI.

“They’re doing this domestic surveillance on Americans, running a project on U.S. soil,” Montgomery alleged. “Can you imagine what someone can do with the information they were collecting on Americans, can you imagine that kind of power?”