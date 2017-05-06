James Comey Finally Breaks His Silence On Hillary During Testimony For First Time… It’s Time For Justice

On Wednesday morning, FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress. What he had to say likely sent Hillary Clinton and her team into a panic.

According to reports, Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Clinton emails containing classified information were forwarded to the computer of Anthony Weiner, the former congressman, by his wife, Clinton aide Huma Abedin. While testifying, Comey stood behind his decision to send the Oct. 28 letter, noting it would have been “catastrophic” to keep the new information hidden.

He confirmed it was only in late October that his team discovered emails, including some of the “missing emails” from her first three months at the State Department. Comey says he did not intend to influence the election, but only to avoid concealing information.

“Having repeatedly told this Congress we are done and there’s nothing there … To re-start in a hugely significant way, potentially finding the emails that would reflect on her intent from the beginning, and not speak about it would require an act of concealment in my view,” Comey said.

“Between really [bad] and catastrophic, I said to my team, we’ve got to walk into the world of ‘really bad,’” he continued. “I’ve got to tell Congress that we’re restarting this.”

Comey confirmed he ended up finding “thousands” of emails in his second investigation.

“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information, by her assistant, Huma Abedin,” Comey said. It appears Abedin had a habit of forwarding emails to Weiner so he could print them out for her. According to Comey, there was no indication that Abedin “had a sense that what she was doing was in violation of the law.”

Finally, Comey said he would do the whole thing over again.

“Even in hindsight, and this has been one of the world’s most painful experiences, I would make the same decision. I would not conceal that,” he said.