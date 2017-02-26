Jackie Mason Destroys Traitors Who Went To The Oscars: “You Are Less Important Than A Toilet”

Legendary comedian Jackie Mason crushed liberal Hollywood recently over the Oscars—a flashy display of wealth that will likely be used to attack President Donald Trump. Mason reminded us that we should be focusing on the people who really make a difference in this country.

“The most important conversation in America now is about which movie, which Oscar…who cares?” he began. “It’s not going to affect your life; it’s not going to make any difference. You know what we should be discussing? Who’s the best plumber. Because a plumber is a lot more important than an actor. And you know what’s more important than a movie? A toilet.”

“You can’t get into a toilet, you’re in a lot of trouble,” he added. “You can’t get into a movie, who cares? You ever see a guy who can’t get into a toilet? Can’t walk, can’t move. It looks like he was hit by lightning.”

He then went on to deliver a mock acceptance speech.

“”Do you know how much those people hate Trump? That’s nothing compared to what I wish on Trump, and I hope he gets it faster than everybody else gets it,’” he said.