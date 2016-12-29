Jackie Evancho’s Entire Life Changed Right After She Accepted To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

Ever since their candidate lost the election by an electoral landslide, liberals have been throwing roadblocks in the way of Donald Trump’s inauguration. It’s clear they are still in denial that he will be the next President of the United States. They’ve even put pressure on entertainers not to perform at the inauguration and many have refused, fearful of career suicide.

Singer Jackie Evancho was brave enough to stand up to that pressure and has agreed to perform for the president-elect. As a result of her decision, she has received some incredible news that is sure to change her career and life.

After Evancho made her announcement, sale’s of her most recent album Someday at Christmas has quadrupled in sales. Some retail stores have noted having to restock the album twice, and it reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Classical Albums Chart this week. This is amazing news for the singer who first gained attention as the runner-up on season five of America’s Got Talent.

She has now become an A-list star with a brand new following of fans—all because she refused to disrespect our future president. In fact, the sixteen-year-old pop and classical singer was enthusiastic and grateful about the opportunity to perform.

“I’m so excited. It’s going to be awesome,” she told USA Today.

What do you think? Do you support Evancho?