Ivanka’s Kids Make The Obama Children Look Completely Foolish [VIDEO]

In his first few months as President, Donald Approach has been both firm and amicable with China and its leadership. Helping to soften Trump’s America-first approach are his grandchildren, Arabella and Joseph.

Ivanka Trump’s two children entertained China’s President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan last week when they visited the first family in Florida. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported enthusiastically that the First Grandchildren sang the traditional Chinese ballad “What a Beautiful Jasmine” and recited ancient Chinese poems at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka and her children are popular in China thanks to her daughter’s mastery of Mandarin and her love for Chinese poetry. In February, Arabella and her mother visited a Chinese embassy in Washington DC to celebrate the Lunar New Year. China’s Ambassador Cui Tianki welcomed them to the embassy.

Ivanka’s photos and videos of her children embracing Chinese culture have often gone viral in the country.

CNN even praised Ivanka, calling her a “secret weapon” because of her ability to “soften her father’s confrontational approach towards Beijing in the eyes of the Chinese public.”