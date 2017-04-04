Ivanka’s 85 Year Old Neighbor Confronts Stupid Lib Protestor: ‘GET THE F*CK OUT OF HERE’

Recently, First Lady Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner relocated their family to a high-end neighborhood not far from her father’s White House. They sacrificed their lavish lives in New York to be of service to President Trump and his efforts.

Unfortunately, Trump’s entire family has been attacked by liberals who are still furious that he won the election. After a group of disrespectful liberal protesters crossed the line, Ivanka’s 82-year-old neighbor stepped in to share a piece of his mind with them.

The incident began when a group of liberal protesters camped in front of Ivanka’s house in Washington’s Kalorama neighborhood to throw a “Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice.” Finally, Ivanka’s neighbor left his house to confront reporter Ashley Rae Goldenberg, who he mistook for one of the protesters.

“Invent something—do something!” he told her. A man who was with Ashley had the nerve to tell the elderly man that he ‘shouldn’t be so rude.’

“Rude?! Do you want to get your f***ing face hit? You wanna fight with an 82-year-old man?! Ge the f*** out of here.”

Watch the incident below and tell us what you think. Do you applaud Ivanka’s neighbor for taking a stand?