Ivanka Trump Is In Trouble… She Needs Your Support Now More Than Ever

On Monday, Dozens of liberal protesters gathered outside of Ivanka Trump’s home in New York City as part of a protest called “Help Ivanka Trump Move.” This comes as the future First Daughter is preparing to move to Washington D.C. with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

Daily Mail reported that anti-Trump protestors brought cardboard boxes with them, representing what they want Ivanka to bring with her when she leaves. Many of the signs pleaded with Ivanka to not forget about Planned Parenthood, civil rights, and issues like climate change.

“Dear Ivanka, please don’t forget to pack human decency,” one sign read.

Before the protest, the Halt Action Group issued a message online calling for liberals to bring boxes bearing messages for Ivanka—and more specifically, her father. Ivanka has been planning to relocate so that her husband can take a role in the White House as an advisor to her father. Ivanka will be investing in time with her children.

“When my father takes office as the 45th President of the United States of America, I will take a formal leave of absence from The Trump Organization and my eponymous apparel and accessories brand,” she wrote. “I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company.”

Ivanka didn’t seem to concern herself with the liberal lunacy. On Monday night, she posted a photo of herself in Trump Tower on Twitter, writing, “Bright lights, big city” with the hashtag “#datenight.”

