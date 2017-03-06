Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage After Spotted Doing What Liberals Hate Most

Though they have only been in the White House a few weeks, Melania and Ivanka Trump are already serving as elegant role models for women throughout the country. As strong women with impeccable taste, it’s hard to go wrong. But that’s not stopping liberals from being outraged about it.

Ivanka Trump was the source of controversy after she appeared at her father’s first joint address to Congress in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown. The $3,000 fuschia dress was incredibly eye-catching and was a transformation from the red pantsuit Ivanka wore earlier in the day during the signing of a pro-women bill in the White House.

Shortly before the event, Ivanka posted a picture of herself with her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president. Within moments, liberals were questioning whether a ‘cocktail dress’ was suitable for the occasion.

What do you think? Do you think Ivanka’s dress was stunning?