Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage After Doing This, She Needs Our Support

On Thursday evening of last week, President Trump held his first Congressional Picnic at the White House, but it was Ivanka who seemed to attract everyone’s attention.

Ivanka looked stunning in a picturesque off-the-shoulder floral dress on the South Lawn. Though the dress was fashionable and classy, many attacked the First Daughter on social media, calling the dress ‘inappropriate’ for children. Some suggested the dress was more appropriate for a date night than a family event.

“Your boobs are almost showing,” one Instagram user wrote.

“It was a bit racy and she was looking for the cameras,” another added. “Why the hell is she even in the white house? She’s a ‘fashion designer.’”

“The dress was too risqué for a family function, the congressional picnic: children and families,” another angry user commented. “Melania was appropriately dressed, bare arms and an appropriate dress. Ivanka looked like she was going out clubbing: slit up the front, the shoulders so far down you could almost see her breasts. It was obvious she was trying to be seen because the cameras caught her and gave several shots of her and indicated that the dress cost less than $200.00.(forgot the designer’s name). They then switched to Melania who had on a tasteful sleeveless dress.”

Some even took the comment to a digusting level, saying Ivanka was trying to compete with her stepmom for her ‘dad’s attention.’