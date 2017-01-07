Ivanka Trump Slams Her Foot Down… Stops Obama’s From Further Destroying Our Country

In his two terms as President, Barack Obama has been draining our country of our resources his family’s expensive vacations, numerous resources, and attempts to stay in the spotlight. While past presidents like George W. Bush moved back his ranch and home state after his terms ended, Obama plans on staying in D.C.

In fact, Obama has even purchased a house in the city—just two blocks away from the first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. The pair has either bought or leased a house in the Kalorama neighborhood, where Obama will also be living with his family.

It’s clear that Obama intends to stay actively involved in Washington politics. He has virtually no respect for the future president.

Fortunately, having Ivanka as a neighbor will quickly put Obama back in his place. We’re sure she’ll be keeping a close eye on him. Hopefully, he continues focusing his attention on the golf course instead of the country’s problems.