Ivanka Trump In Serious Trouble, This Isn’t Good

Last week, Nordstrom made headlines when they decided to drop Ivanka Trump’s brand, citing declining sales. Now, Neiman Marcus has just joined a growing list of retailers who will no longer be carrying the First Lady’s line.

Neiman Marcus made their announcement on Friday, just two days after Seattle-based Nordstrom.

“We’ve got thousands of brands—more than 2,000 offered on the site alone,” a spokesperson for Nordstrom wrote. “Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to but it for this season.”

A spokesperson for Neiman Marcus, which operates 42 stores, made a very similar announcement.

“Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor),” the company wrote. “Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both.”

Both of these major department stores are desperately trying to avoid the fact that their decisions are a politic one, spearheaded by a grassroots campaign called “Grab Your Wallet.” The campaign was created by anti-Trump protesters, who called for a boycott of retailers that carried Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.

What do you think of Neiman Marcus’ decision?