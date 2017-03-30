Ivanka Trump Just Got Amazing News… But Liberals Are Furious

Well, it is official: the White House has just announced that Ivanka Trump is joining her father’s administration as an unpaid employee with the title ‘Assistant to the President.’ The move is likely designed to combat ethic experts who challenged her initial plans to serve in a more informal capacity as first daughter.

Ivanka told reporters she “heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity.”

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kusher, is a senior adviser to President Donald Trump. The White House confirmed that it was “pleased that Ivanka Trump has chosen to take this step in her unprecedented role as first daughter.”

In her statement about accepting the title, Ivanka said she had been “working in good faith with the White House Counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.”

Ethics experts went nuts last week when it was announced that Ivanka was going to be receiving a West Wing office and security clearance, without formally joining the administration. They argued it should be made official so she was bound by federal employee transparency and ethical standards, including a law prohibiting conflicts of interest. Ivanka’s lawyer said her client will comply with the necessary financial disclosures and be subject to official ethics rules.

Ivanka has already stepped down from her leadership role in the Trump Organization, although she will continue to receive fixed payments from the real estate firm.

