Ivanka Trump Finally Gets Revenge Against Nordstrom… This Is Epic

Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls all made headlines this month for their controversial decision to drop Ivanka Trump product lines from their stores. This was clearly an attack on President Donald Trump’s policies—though the retailers are attempting to convince the public otherwise.

“We made this decision based on performance,” Nordstrom’s publicist said in a blatant lie. “Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now.”

Fortunately, those who support Ivanka and like her clothing line aren’t stopping buying it—they are just moving their business elsewhere.

Online retail giant Amazon still offers her products—and the most recent rankings reveal that Ivanka’s perfumes are the two best selling perfumes on the website. They are outselling perfumes by Estee Lauder, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and more.

Once again, liberals’ attempt to take down the Trumps has backfired. In fact, Americans have launched a counter-movement to #GrabYourWallet, called #BuyIvanka.