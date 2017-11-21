Ivanka Trump Destroyed Roy Moore Over Accusations

Ivanka Trump took a big swing at Roy Moore recently at a public appearance in South Jersey where she spoke to the Associated Press.

It was unclear whether she was specifically directing the first comment at Moore himself or not, but had strong words for the Alabama senate candidate if he was indeed found to have done what he is accused of.

“There’s a special place in Hell for people who prey on children. I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,” she told the AP at an event near Toms River.

Trump did not directly call for the recall of Moore and for him to drop out of the race that will fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions seat.

According to the AP, Trump was confronted by reporters at the Capitol, asking about Moore, to which she responded, “Guys, I’ve been here all day.”

Moore’s chief supporter, head of Briebart news, Stephan Bannon, expressed indignation at the possibility that Moore was lying to him and did in fact commit the atrocious acts he is accused of, Jonathan Serrie reported.

If Moore lied to him about the accusations, Bannon reportedly said, “I will put him in a grave myself.”

Moore is being accused of having relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30’s. Five separate women have come forward with stories of sexual misconduct, from one girl alleging that Moore asked her mother if they could date, to another girl alleging that Moore took her to a dark parking lot and tried to force her upon him, the allegations are disgusting, and we can only hope there is no credibility to them, but as of now it’s not looking very good.