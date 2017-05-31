Ivanka Trump Is Being Attack… She Needs Your Support

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have a valuable collection of artwork. The American public often gets peeks of the impressive collection on social media, but the family has recently come under fire for failing to disclose their collection in financial documents, despite some pieces being worth as much as $500,000.

According to the Office of Government Ethics, federal employees are required to report any artwork worth more than $1,000. Kushner is a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, and some argue he is obligated to disclose artwork kept for investment purposes.

A lawyer for Kushner told Artnet that the art is “for decorative purposes” only, though the collection is worth millions.

