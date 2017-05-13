Ivanka Trump Is Under Attack, She Doesn’t Deserve This…

At this point, it’s no longer a shock when a celebrity delivers an insulting speech targeting President Trump and his policies. Those rants are easy enough to dismiss. But when you start attacking his family—that’s a different story.

During the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday evening, “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing was being honored for the Excellence in Media Award. She opened her speech with an announcement that her show will be returning to television.

“It’s time to make America gay again!” she declared.

“Unless you’re an enlightened straight cisgender, white man, you are a target,” Messing continued. “Right now, there is a very bad and very orange man in our White House…at least a few days a month.”

Messing refused to say Donald Trump’s name but wasted no time attacking his daughter, Ivanka.

“There is someone I would like to make a direct appeal to today,” she said. “It is the secretary of straight—state—Ivanka Trump.”

Messing joked that they should talk “one Jewish mother to another” before they throw out the hammers.

“It’s not enough to simply say that women’s issues are important to you,” she continued. “It’s time to do something. You can change the lives of millions of women and children just by telling your dad stories about real people who are suffering.”

“Ivanka, please stop blindly defending your father and start defending what you say you believe in,” she concluded. “You can’t just write #womenwhowork and think you’re advancing feminism. You need to be a woman who does good work. #saywhatyoumeanandmeanwhatyousay.”

