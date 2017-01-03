Italy Stands Up, Takes Massive Move That Obama Never Could

Throughout Obama’s two terms as president, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have made their way into the United States every year. Most of these criminals are never deported. Now, European countries are giving us a preview of what could happen if we continue to operate this way.

According to YahooNews!, Italy is seeking to deport more migrants who have no legal right to be in the country, opening a new detention center to hold them before their expulsion. On Friday, police chief Franco Gabrielli sent a two-page directive to stations across the country, ordering them to increase their efforts to identify and deport migrants.

This comes after Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri was shot dead near Milan. Amri’s deadly attack killed a dozen people, including an Italian woman. Italy unsuccessfully attempted to deport Amri back to Tunisia years ago. He was released from a detention center and ordered to leave the country two years ago.

The directive reportedly orders police to take “extraordinary action” before the “growing migratory pressure in an international context marked by instability and threats” to “control and remove irregular foreigners.”

The plan to open several new detention centers to hold migrants is in line with requests from European Union partners. The tougher stance is Italy’s first major policy change after Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s government since it took power last year. The government has agreed to set up “hotspots” to identify and fingerprint migrants who arrived on Italian shores, but he refused to build large detention centers to hold migrants who did not qualify for refugee status.

Only four pre-deportation detention centers are currently functioning. The Interior Ministry is aiming to open up about 16 more, with about 1,000 more spots. Even with the increase, centers will accommodate only a fraction of migrants without permits.

