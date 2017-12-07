Israel’s Minister Of Justice Thanked Trump For Jerusalem’s Recognition In A Surprisingly Effusive Way

The Israeli people celebrated this week as Trump officially stated that Jerusalem is being recognized as the countries capitol city, and the U.S. is going to begin the process of moving an embassy into the city.

In Jerusalem itself, the walls of the Old City were illuminated with the Israeli and American flags. The city also hung American flags prominently, and decorated a bridge at the entrance to the city in American colors.

Jerusalem lighting up bridge at entrance with US colors and putting up US flags ahead of Trump's announcement pic.twitter.com/k5ul8EdyUc — Raoul Wootliff (@RaoulWootliff) December 6, 2017

Prime Minster Benajamin Netanyahu thanked the United States in an address in English, and followed with an address in Hebrew, recalling the history of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people. “Generations upon generations, wept and dreamed of Jerusalem,” he said, thanking President Trump for fulfilling their dream.

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog was also grateful, tweeting: “President Trump this evening carried out a major correction and historic justice that was awaited for 70 years with his recognition of the reality that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. He is owed great thanks from all part of the nation. Now he must realize the vision that he recognized in his speech — two states for two peoples and resolution of the core issues for the promise of the future of two nations and for the security and peace of the two nations.”

Ehud Barak, the former prime minister and opposition figure, also thanked President Trump, tweeting in Hebrew: “President Trump — wonderful and thrilling. The test of words — is behind us. The test of action — is ahead of us. Ahead of all of us.”

Conservative politician Naftali Bennett issued a call to the world to follow President Trump’s example: “We call on the leaders of the nations of the world to recognize Jerusalem as the capital city of the State of Israel.”

Jerusalem being restored and recognized at the capitol city of Israel means the world to the Israelis and they couldn’t be happier.