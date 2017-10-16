Islam Takes Over American Streets, They Want To Impose You Their Bloody Muslim Ritual

The Muslim holiday of Ashura was celebrated this year in increasing numbers in the U.S. and often in public demonstrations. Ashura commemorated the day of the death of the grandson of Muhammed with violent self flagellation and beatings.

Here are some videos of this bizarre ceremony in the middle of the street of large U.S. cities, you would think this was taking place in Saudi Arabia.

These demonstrations have no business being paraded down the middle of American streets. They are obscene, violent, and it’s a public display of a religion that preaches violence against non-believers.

Imagine children looking out their front window to see a large group of men chanting, yelling, beating their chests violently, and in some cases, flogging themselves with whips, it’s an absolutely terrifying and potentially traumatizing sight for a young child.

This type of behavior, when demonstrated in public, normalizes self harm, which is damaging physiologically to those who see it. This display of religious bodily harm should be reserved only for private, and even then, is a dated and antiquated practice.

This is similar to Chinese women still having to bind their feet, or African tribes stretching the ear lobes of themselves and their children until they can’t go farther, these rituals of bodily harm and mutation is not how god intended us to live and treat ourselves. This public torture has to end, it’s disgusting, it sends an awful message to those watching, and it’s a practice that needs to die in the 21st century.

Watching these videos is reminiscent of how religion was practiced centuries ago, when indulgences were sold, and sacrifices to gods were made. If Christians and Muslims pray to the same god, why do Christians attend church in their Sunday’s best to worship, while Muslims are flogging themselves in the streets?