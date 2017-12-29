ISIS Vows To Kill Drunk People At New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The Somali arm of the Islamic terrorist movement known as Isis released a statement in the form of a video last Monday saying that the plan on killing drunk people around the world celebrating New Years.

The eight and a half minute video by showing a Christmas tree, and champaigne being poured into a tall glass, and you can hear party goers in the background counting down from 3, 2, and when they hit one, instead of a “happy New Years,” we hear an “Allahu Akbar” followed by sounds of violence. An Isis narrator’s voice is then heard, encouraging Isis fighters to take advantage of the holiday and the drunk people by causing violence. They said they see New Years as an opportunity to spread death and destruction.

“This message is for the brothers who are living among the kuffar [infidels]. Don’t you feel the pain of the Muslim brothers living in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Burma and Palestine? The prophet—salla Allahu ‘alayhi wa–sallam [blessings of God be upon him and peace]—said, ‘The kafir [infidel] and his killer will never be joined in the hellfire.’ Which means, killing a kafir is your ticket out of jahenim [hell],” an unidentified, masked man told the camera while holding what appeared to be a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

“And lastly, know this, the Islamic State is here to stay. We’re going to fight and keep on fighting until we rule the whole world by the Sharia and this black banner of la ilaha illa Allah [There is no god but God]. We’ll rise from Washington to Moscow, from Europe to China, and there’s nothing that can stop us,” he added, before citing a verse from the Quran.

The men and women who make up Isis are the worst human beings on this planet, by the end of Trump’s presidency, Isis will be no more.