ISIS Thug Brags About Killing Hundreds, No-Nonsense Judge Gives Him True Justice

Fox News was recently given exclusive access to a group of prisoners who freely admit to killing hundreds of people as leaders of ISIS cells around the embattled country. Iraqi officials allowed the interviews in between interrogations of their owned. The goal was shared: to understand how the terror group operates.

25-year-old Abu Omar told Fox news that he oversaw a cell in Baghdad and carried out numerous bombings. After joining ISIS, he was assigned to guard a checkpoint in Mosul. Part of his job description included arresting women who weren’t properly veiled and giving them a public lashing.

Omar told Fox News he was plucked from the post and later trained in the deployment of explosives. He quickly moved up the ranks and was sent to Baghdad to lead a sleeper cell tasked with launching attacks against the public. In his interview, he described picking up a car laden with explosives and parking it in a busy, pre-scouted location.

“I walked away, and called a number on my phone,” he commented. He would then melt away into the crowds and wait to learn how many men, women, and children were killed.

One particular bomb killed more than 100 people, including 30 women and children. Omar acknowledges he had a role in the deaths of 300 civilians. Now, he faces the death sentence. Still, he maintains that he had a license from God to kill in the name of Islam. He still believes ISIS is justified in torturing and burning prisoners of its own.

This is just one example of the disconnected approach these captured ISIS fighters displayed in their interviews. What do you think? Does ISIS need to be stopped?