IRS Comes Forward With New Damning Documents Exposing The Sickening Truth About Obama

Just days after the IRS found nearly 7,000 documents related to the targeting scandal, Judicial Watch announced that another 694 documents were going to be released by March 24. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the announcement in an op-ed for Breitbart, where he accused the IRS of stalling.

“We have no intention to allow the extra-legal activities of former President Obama’s administration to fade into the sunset now that he is out of office,” Fitton wrote. “Particularly egregious was his use of the might of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to target groups that disagreed with his political views. And heel-dragging at the IRS continues.”

“Last week, Judicial Watch reported that the agency informed the U.S. District Court that it located ‘an additional 6,924 documents of potentially responsive records’ relating to our 2015 Freedom of Information Act lawsuit regarding the Obama IRS targeting scandal,” he added.

On top of all of those documents, the IRS has promised to produce the additional 694 pages—but it still has not provided an “estimate regarding when it will complete its review of the potentially responsive documents.”

“The corruption at the IRS is astounding,” Fitton concluded. “Our attorneys knew that there were more records to be searched, but the Obama IRS ignored this issue for years. The Obama IRS scandal continues, and President Trump needs to clean house at the IRS as quickly as possible.”

