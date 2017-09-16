Irma Gave Liberals A Very Good Reason To Whine After What It Did To Trump’s House

All the talk about the possible damage that Hurricane Irma could have caused had many liberals posting to Twitter about their hopes that Mar-a-Lago would be destroyed by the storm.

Take a look:

Dear Irma: This is Mar-a-Lago's address:

1100 S Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, FL. Don't forget about the bonus we talked about! xo — Laurie Notaro (@laurienotaro) September 6, 2017

We the people offer #Irma the fine seaside resort of Mar a Lago in atonement for our sins against the climate. Please take it and go. — Iris Pangburn (@Calamitatis) September 5, 2017

IDEA: A category 5 hurricane but it only hits Mar-a-Lago — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) September 6, 2017

Surf's up, Mar-a-Lago: Irma is generating 46-foot waves… pic.twitter.com/jYGvUBTtMH — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) September 6, 2017

Dear Humans, Please find shelter. I don't want any of you innocent, wonderful people to get hurt. I only wanted to destroy Mar-A-Lago. 😬 — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) September 6, 2017

They just sound stupid. Why would anyone wish this badly on anything or anyone?

To every liberal’s disappointment there was hardly any structural damage done to Mar-a-Lago, as reported by People. Neighbors mentioned that there were some uprooted trees in the driveway.

Sounds like Mar-a-Lago proved all the idiots wrong.

They are so pathetic.

Are today’s leftists whining more than ever before ?