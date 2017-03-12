Iraqi War Veteran Ambushed By Group Of Thugs… Look What They Did To This Poor Soldier

According to disturbing new reports, a young Iraq war veteran who was blinded by a roadside bomb during his service was just attacked by a group of thugs who ambushed him in his front yard Wednesday.

Liam Haven, a 28-year-old South Perth resident, lost one eye completely during his service. He was left with just 2 percent sight in the other. The injury was the results of an IED exploding while he was walking behind an armored vehicle during routine patrol.

Wednesday night’s attack happened when he returning from the front of his property after taking the trash out. He was punched in the face. While he was one the ground, he heard two male voices saying they were going to “f*** him up.”

“It was just a few quick footsteps and then I got hit,” he said. “I feel forward to my knees and then grabbed a chair and swung it back. I got back up and got hit again.”

Fortunately, aside from a few bruises, Mr. Haven suffered no serious injuries. He told reporters he believes the offenders were after his car keys—which he did not have on him at the time.

“Someone like me does not serve their country to come back and be treated like this,” he said of the incident.

Unfortunately, Mr. Haven could not provide a physical description of his attackers so no one has been apprehended for the disturbing crime.