Iran’s Supreme Leader Claims Donald Trump’s Gov Is One Of The Most “Cruel And Corrupt” In The World

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a bold proclamation that the U.S. is “the most corrupt and cruel” government in the world, and he promised that his theocratic nation would oppose and frustrate Washington at every opportunity.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was speaking to the Council of Coordination on Islamic Propagation. The Supreme leader criticized Trump and the U.S. and claimed that we would never win the psychological war against Iran.

“Our main enemy, the American regime, rules one of the most corrupt and most oppressive countries. It supports terrorists. According to reports, it’s still supporting Daesh [Arabic name for Islamic State] and others like them. The American government supports the cruel House of Saud in his crimes against Yemen, and it supports the Zionist regime in their crimes against Palestine,” Khamenei said in his televised address on Wednesday (27 December).

Khamenei, who wields the highest political authority in Iran, continued, “The American government is trying to divide Iran. It is also profiting from help of some wealthy states in our region. They must know that we will advance, powerfully, with Divine favour, just as we did when we defeated them in our region. Just as we rubbed their noses into the dirt, we will go forward with great power. With Divine permission, we will frustrate America in all areas.”

I wonder why Obama broke his back bending over attempting to make a deal with Iran, when they hate America and Americans with a passion. Khamenei boasted in his speach that former US president Ronald Reagan was “more powerful and smarter” than Trump and even he could not bring down the Iranian regime.

The Iranians are dangerous people, who have been known to fund terrorism and terrorist groups, such as Hezbolla. Obama seemed to think Iran was some sort of American ally, not even close.