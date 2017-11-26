Iran Warships Will Enter Gulf Of Mexico, Pledged Khandazi

Iran’s new naval commander has vowed to send warships to America’s backyard.

Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi has said that he and his team are drawing up plans to deploy multiple vessels in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean “in the near future.”

Tehran has long complained about U.S. ships being based in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking at his first press conference since being appointed, Khanzadi promised his navy would “wave the flag of our country in the Gulf of Mexico.”

He pointed out that “the appearance of our vessels in the Mediterranean and Suez Canal shocked the world and the U.S. also made comments on it.”

Although this seems like huge news, it’s surprisingly not the first time Iran had promised to deploy ships into the Gulf of Mexico.

Khanzadi’s predecessor Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari said in 2014 that Iran planned to send vessels close to American maritime borders as a counter to the U.S. Navy’s presence in the Persian Gulf.

Sayyari later said the maneuvers had been canceled “due to a change in schedule.”

There are currently thousands of American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan, countries which border Iran.

President Donald Trump has branded Iran’s government a “murderous regime” and warned of its “sinister vision for the future.” He also has accused the Islamic republic of spreading “death, destruction and chaos around the globe.”

In August, the Pentagon said there had been 14 “unsafe” and/or “unprofessional” encounters between the U.S. and Iranian militaries during 2017.

I would bet my money on the fact that no ships will be deploys by a foreign country in the Golf of Mexico, Trump will not let it happen. This is why Trump is in office, Obama could have potentially been pushed around or strong armed into giving up the Gulf, but Trump and his administration have set a tone globally that they will not be pushed around, I think that will come in handy here.