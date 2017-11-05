Iran Protesters Chant A Sick Song While Posing In Front Of Ballistic Missile And Burning US Flags

During the anniversary of the Iranian Hostage Crisis, Iranians showed off a ballistic missile as protesters chanted “down with the U.S.” and burned American flags. The Iranian Hostage Crisis was when Iranian nationals took over the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979, and held fifty-two Americans hostage for just over 444 days.

Thousands of people gathered outside the site of the former embassy to honor a pivotal event in the Islamic Revolution.

The missiles included a surface-to-surface Sejji missile which has a range of 1,200 yards. This is an annual event for Iranians, but this is the first time a ballistic missile is being displayed, and it comes 1 month after Trump refused to re-certify Iran’s compliance with 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran’s leaders say they are proud of its missile program.

“That America thinks Iran is going to put aside its military power is a childish dream,” said Brigadier General Hossein Salami, deputy head of its elite Revolutionary Guards which oversees the missile development, Reuters reported.

Protesters were seen burning images of Trump, the American flag and chanting “death to America.”

The takeover of the embassy for the Iranians back in 1979 was a significant moment for them considering the U.S. backed the Shah that the people hated, and they removed him from power without our consent, which really severed the ties our two countries have.

The U.S. congress must now make a decision about what to do about the 2015 agreement. In the deal, Iran agreed to reduce how much Uranium it’s enriching in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, addressed the crowd, saying Iran will make any sanctions imposed by the U.S. “ineffective” even as the U.S. targets Iran’s economic, nuclear and defensive power.