Iran Demands US Chess Champ Wear Hijab, Watch He She Responds [EPIC]

Reigning U.S. Chess Champion Nazi Paikidze-Barnes just took a major stand for women’s rights when she refused to participate in a major competition in Iran that would have required her to wear a hijab and comply with other oppressive restrictions.

The “morality laws” were supported by FIDE, the international organization that coordinates the world chess championship event.

“By participating, I would be forced to submit to forms of oppression designed specifically for women,” Paikidze told Marie Clare magazine. “It sets the wrong example, particularly for young girls interested in chess.”

She also shared this important message in an Instagram post back in September, writing, “For those saying that I don’t know anything about Iran: I have received the most support and gratitude from the people of Iran, who are facing this situation every day.”

“I will NOT wear a hijab and support women’s oppression,” she told the founder of My Stealthy Freedom, a group that is organizing against Iran’s oppressive laws. “Even if it means missing one of the most important competitions of my career.”

What do you think? Do you agree with her decision?