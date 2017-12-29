Iran Declares Israel “Capital Of Palestine” To Thwart Trump

Iran has gone around Trump and has publicly declared Jerusalem as the official capitol of Palestine on Wednesday following a parliamentary vote, according to the country’s semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran’s announcement to recognize the ancient city as “Palestines capitol forever” comes in direct contention of Trump’s announcement earlier this month that Jerusalem would be the capitol of Israel.

“It comes in response to the recent U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in hopes of dealing a blow to Muslims,” said Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, according to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.

The bill reportedly passed easily, with 207 “yes” votes from the 290-member Parliament. Iran has long fought for the rights of the Palestinian people and has long tried to create a separate Palestinian state. Iran cut relations with Israel a long time ago, and as with most other Islamic countries in the middle east, they have a deep hatred for Israel and it’s people. Trump made his declaration in Dec. 6th and since that date has been receiving major backlash from all types of countries around the world. Developed countries in the E.U. don’t like the move because they believe it will incite violence in the region, and countries in the region don’t like the move because they don’t like Israel, but like it or not, it’s the best move for the situation.

Iran is a country that is socially and politically backwards. In this day in age where in America women are living in this #Metoo culture, women in Iran can’t even walk down the street by themselves, yet they have an opinion on what should be done with Jerusalem.

A country voting no to making Jerusalem the capitol of Israel is just another country Trump wont be sending any aid to when they ask for it, so we’ll see what Jerusalem ends up being the capitol of.