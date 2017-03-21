Iowa Parents Demand Sickening Thing After Students Wear ‘RACIST’ Red, White, And Blue

During a basketball game between two Iowa high schools, Valley High School students ditched their orange and black school colors in exchange for American red, white, and blue. Even though the school has done this many times in the past, it didn’t stop liberals from claiming this was a racially-motivated attack on Des Moines North High School.

Des Moines North High School is known for having a diverse student population, leading many to believe the ‘patriotic’ colors were a statement against those who are refugees or have refugee families.

“Kids are kids, I get it, but I do have questions. I want to know why,” Des Moines North High School assistant coach Morgan Wheat told Channel 13 News.

“For the supporters of one team from a primarily white part of town to paint themselves as the ‘team of the USA’ strongly implies that the other team, the less white team, is less American,” Erin Ness Carter, a local parent, wrote on the high school’s Facebook page.

One alumni of the school kicked their outrage up a notch, calling the decision an example of ‘blatant racism.’

Valley High School student council leadership issued an apology to their competitors on their Facebook page. Here’s part of what they had to say:

“We are deeply sorry if we have offended anyone in any way. We have traditionally dressed in such a fashion for great games such as the one last night. Everyone here at Valley has immense respect not only for your team and players but for your community as a whole. Please know that our intent was in no way to offend or demean—just to support our own team in a way we have done before.”

Supporters of the school were outraged the students were being forced to apologize for being patriotic.

“I am in complete disbelief that anyone in this country would ever have to apologize for wearing USA apparel,” Tyler Peterson wrote.