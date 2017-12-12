Instead Of Covering Orchestarted Explosion In NYC, CNN And MSNBC Cover… Trump’s Diet Coke Drinking Habits

A terrorist suspect was apprehended by authorities on Monday, after he orchestrated an explosion in downtown Manhattan, but CNN and MSNBC decided to pivot from the breaking news to cover a much more pressing story: President Donald Trump’s TV habits and love of Diet Coke, fitting.

Initial reports indicate that the explosion was a terrorist attack, but as more and more details came out, CNN and MSNBC decided to focus more on the day to day life of the POTUS.

CNN talked to Michael D’Antonio, a CNN contributor, about Trump’s TV-watching habits and how much diet coke he drinks every day from 8:40 am ET to 8:47 am. Instead of coving a potential terrorist attack, CNN was talking about a soft drink the President enjoys for 7 minutes in the morning.

“This is not, okay, what doctors would recommend!” anchor Alisyn Camerota exclaimed about the diet coke.

“The thing that would concern me more is this consistent consumption of fats and sugars and all sorts of stuff that’s bad for you,” D’Antonio argued. “Any physician would tell you that’s a recipe for problems.”

Meanwhile, on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” a panel talked about the same story for nearly nine full minutes from 8:40 am to 8:49 am.

MSNBC contributor Nick Confessore dragged Trump for watching four hours of TV a day as the rest of the panel chuckled.

“How does this affect the work flow of a White House?” Confessore asked.

“Yeah, no question it’s a lot of TV time for any one of us probably,” Peter Baker, a reporter on the NYT piece, laughed. “He’s got it on when he’s going through papers or having a relatively casual meeting…when he doesn’t catch something right away he’s got what he calls his ‘super Tivo.’”

What a sad excuse for news CNN and MSNBC are for the American public.