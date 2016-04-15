Inspiring Wounded War Veteran Opened A Business For The Sole Purpose Of Employing Other Vets

These days, it is hard to find someone as resilient and inspiring at Bobby Henline, a veteran who survived a devastating explosion in 2007.

The tragic incident killed the rest of the men in his Army vehicle in Iraq, and burned more than 38 percent of his body. He will be left with the physical and emotional scars of that incident for the rest of his life.

“I was in the lead vehicle,” Henline recalls. “The only thing I remember is having coffee that morning.”

Within 72 hours, the staff sergeant was inside the specialized burn unit at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. That is where he began a long and painful treatment process, and lost part of his left arm to amputation.

Today, after nine years and 40-plus surgeries, the 44-year-old has made it his mission to show his gratitude by opening a restaurant that will employ other veterans and serve the community.

“I’m trying to give back,” Henline told reporters at PEOPLE. “This is a great way to do it, through empowerment and food.”

Henline is in the process of raising capital to fund the restaurant, and is asking for between $130,000 and $300,000 thousand. He has already raised tens of thousands of dollars on his GoFundMe page.