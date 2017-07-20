INSANE: Pope Francis Attacks American Christians, Gets A Brutal Response From Archbishop

Recently, Pope Francis had two of his associated write a Vatican-approved article in La Civilita Cattolica, criticizing non-Catholic Christians in the United States for having socially conservative values.

Now, Archbishop Charles Chaput, a member of the Catholic Church who strongly disagrees with Pope Francis, has published a rebuttal slamming the biased perspective.

“Dismissing today’s attacks on religious liberty as a ‘narrative of fear’ –as the La Civilita Cattolica author curiously describes it—might have made some sense 25 years ago. Now it sounds willfully ignorant,” Chaput writes. “It also ignores the fact that America’s culture wars weren’t wanted, and weren’t started, by people faithful to constant Christian belief. So it’s an especially odd kind of a surprise when believers are attacked by their co-religionists merely for fighting for what their Churches have always held to be true.”

“Today’s conflicts over sexual freedom and identity involve an almost perfect inversion of what we once meant by right and wrong,” he continues. “For Christians, Scripture is the Word of God, the revelation of God’s truth—and there’s no way to soften or detour around the substance of Romans 1:18-32, or any of the other biblical calls to sexual integrity and virtuous conduct. Trying to do so demeans what Christians have always claimed to believe.”

What do you think of Chaput’s comments?