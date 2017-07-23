Insane Pop Star Spits On Ole’ Glory Because Trump Is President, But It’s Not The Worst

Pop singer Lana Del Rey has made some pretty dramatic statements about President Donald Trump, not the least of which was that she “no longer feels safe” in America. Apparently, her ‘trauma’ is so significant that she can’t even look at the American flag anymore.

Now, she’s even going as far as having the flag removed from all of her concert venues.

In a recent interview, the 32-year-old said she would rather play to “static” than have Ole Glory at her concerts. She attributes her bizarre feelings to a “transition period” for the country.

“I definitely changed by visuals on my tour videos. I’m not going to have the American flag waving while I’m singing ‘Born to Die.’ It’s not going to happen,” she told Pitchfork. “I’d rather have static.”

“I feel less safe than I did when Obama was president,” she continued.

Of course, the pop singer’s comments are just ridiculous. We’re tired of seeing entertainers turn their back on the country and ignore the many freedoms granted to them. Do you agree?