INSANE: Kim Jong Un Tightens His Grip On Society, Bans Fun Completely

If life in North Korea wasn’t bad enough, it just got worse than you could imagine. According to South Korea’s intelligence, North Korea’s government is putting an overall ban on “fun.”

North Korea “has banned any gatherings related to drinking, singing and other entertainment,”was the information revealed by the NIS, South Korea’s intelligence agency, according to Yonhap News Agency. South Korean intelligence officials suspect the ban may be an attempt by North Korean authorities to reduce the negative impact of sanctions, which the United Nations imposed on the regime for its repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

In response to North Korea’s continuous testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles, which have shown to have the ability to reach the continental U.S., the world has responded by slapping strict sanctions on North Korea and isolating them and severely restricting both imports and exports and forcing countries around the world to cut ties with the North.

North Korea is without a doubt one of the most repressive countries that exists on this planet. Citizens of North Korea have little to no rights, and are restricted basic information and fed false information in an attempt to maintain order. Most North Korean citizens don’t know that a man as landed on the moon, they also all believe that Kim Jong Un is the “Sun” and a god in the flesh of a man.

The people of North Korea are brainwashed, and deprived of basic human rights, and through all this political turmoil with the country itself, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that the people of North Korea most likely hate Kim Jong Un as much as Americans do.

North Korea is a dangerous, rouge nation that needs to be subdued sooner rather than later so the sake of the American people, and the North Korean people.