INSANE: Hundreds Of Muslims Storm Coptic Church, Calling For It To Be Demolished

A mob of hundreds of Muslims protesters in Egypt stormed into a Coptic church and called for it to be destroyed.

The angry mob destroyed sacred statues and wrecked havoc inside the church, they even attacked worshipers who gathered outside the church for their traditional Friday prayer.

During the siege of the church by the hostile mob, offensive slogans were chanted and the crowd called for the church to be demolished, the diocese in Atfih said.

Christian worshipers who were injured in the attack were transported to a nearby hospital after security forces were able to disperse the mob of Muslims.

The church is in Giza, just outside Cairo, it has yet to be recognized and protected by the state but has been serving mass for 15 years.

The diocese claims it had officially wanted to legalize the building’s status under a 2016 law that laid down the rules for building churches.

Local authorities are often intimidated into not providing building permits for new churches for fear of Muslim retaliation.

This has prompted Christians in the area to start to illegally build churches or host mass in other buildings. In contrast there is little preventing the building of a new mosque.

Coptic Christians make up just 10% of Egypts population and violence against the Christians is a common thing.

Egypt’s Christian minority has often been targeted by Islamic militants in a series of attacks since December 2016 that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.

April suicide bombings in two Coptic Churches on Palm Sunday sent the country into a state of emergency, the attack was later claimed by islamic militant forces.

Violence against Christians on Christmas is heart breaking, especially when Christmas is being assaulted in our own country as well. Whether it’s the majority or minority, Christianity is in trouble.