INSANE: Dems May Include Slurring Of Elizabeth Warren In Trump Impeachment Articles

It is getting ridiculous how much democrats are upset about the “Pochahontas” tweet, they are trying to use it as evidence now to further their Trump impeachment case due to “Abuse of Congress.” Abuse of Congress was used once before to try to remove a sitting president, one of the articles of impeachment against Andrew Johnson, one of only two presidents to be impeached, accused him of using “intemperate, inflammatory and scandalous harangues…and loud threats and bitter menaces…against Congress.”

Trump was scolded by democrats in congress recently for referring to Elizabeth Warren, Sen. from Massachusetts, as “Pochahontas,” which he has done several times in the past in reference to Warren lying about her Native American bloodlines. Warren called the term “Pochahontas” a “racial slur” an claimed that it was offensive to Native Americans.

While the tweet on its own would not be enough to qualify as a case for impeachment, said Allan Lichtman, a political historian at American University, it could potentially bolster an existing case against Trump, which is absolutely ridiculous.

“That could be a part of an article of impeachment,” Lichtman, the author of a book on Trump titled The Case for Impeachment, told Newsweek Tuesday. “After all, you could couple that with his very intemperate attacks on the judiciary. Combine that with his attacks on the free press. You could couple all of that together and create a fairly powerful article of impeachment.”

How sad is it when the President has to be worried about being removed from office for cyber bullying? A modern day descendent of Pochahontas remarked herself that the term should not be considered a racial slur, it’s an insult to the memory of an important historical figure, but the snowflake democrats are going to use any weak piece of evidence they have to further the impeachment case against Trump.