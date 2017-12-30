INSANE: Christian Bakery Ordered To Pay $135,000 To Lesbian Couple

The Oregon Court of Appeals upheld a decision they made which forces two Christian bakery owners to to pay $135,000 to a lesbian couple who said they felt “mentally raped” when the bakers declined to make a wedding cake.

“Freedom of expression for ourselves should require freedom of expression for others,” First Liberty Institute president Kelly Shackelford said.

“The Oregon Court of Appeals decided that Aaron and Melissa Klein are not entitled to the Constitution’s promise of religious liberty and free speech,” Shackelford said.

This is the most ridiculous ruling I have heard in this country in a long time over a freedom of speech issue. Since when was a place of business forced to take on new clients?

The owners of the bakery are Christian, and had a moral issue with making a cake for a gay couple, so instead of just going to a different bakery to get a cake, this gay couple decided to try to make an example of this bakery, and as a result, they are forced to pay $135,000 because they refused to make a cake for somebody. I honestly feel very bad for this bakery, as following their religious beliefs could very well put them out of business, and that is not what this country was founded on.

On top of this ridiculous fine, the Kleins were subjected to a homofascist mob that boycotted their business, threatened other wedding vendors and subjected their young children to death threats.

I really hope Americans come together to help the Kleins pay this absurd fine. I can’t imagine the justice system failing me so badly that I was required to pay such a ridiculous fee for doing nothing wrong.

Who is really in the wrong here? The Kleins seem like the ones who are being “mentally raped” in this situation, shame on this gay couple for holding this small event over the heads of these local bakers for years, I don’t care if you are gay or not, what a terrible thing to do just because you were declined a wedding cake.