Insane Chelsea Handler Treats Melania Like An Illegal Immigrant

This week, liberal extremist and ‘comedian’ Chelsea Handler went after First Lady Melania Trump for being a foreigner.

“People think the First Lady of Japan pretended not to speak English to avoid talking to Trump. It’s called #pullingamelania,” Handler tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Handler has attacked Melania for speaking English as a second language. When she was asked if she intended to interview Melania on her show, Handler insulted the First Lady once more.

“Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English,” she said. Of course, that is completely absurd. Most people can understand Melania perfectly well.

This comes after Handler went on a major Twitter rant multiple days in a row about President Trump.

“Hello, All Americans. This is not ok. This is Un-American. Russia is not our friend. This man is supposed to protect us. Stand up,” she tweeted on the 18th. “’Let Obamacare fail.’ From the mouth of the man running the country and looking after over 300 million constituents. #whatadick.”

“This week is Trump’s Made in America week. Or…America Made it Another Week with Trump,” she added.

