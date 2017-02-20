Immigrants Ditch Work On #daywithoutimmigrants, Immediately Get Horribly Rude Wakeup Call

According to recent reports, a restaurant in Catoosa has just fired 12 of its employees after they failed to show up to work on “A Day Without Immigrants.”

The restaurant workers, who are all Hispanic, say it was important to them to participate in the national protest against President Donald Trump. Apparently, they did not realize that skipping out on work and your responsibilities could leave you without a job.

“They feel like they’ve been unfairly terminated,” a friend said, translating for the Spanish-speaking employees. The group all worked at the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill in Catoosa.

“They’ve been working there for almost two years since the restaurant opened,” the friend continued.

The group willingly choose to stay home with other liberals throughout the country. They should have understood the consequences of their actions. What do you think? Do you believe they were fairly terminated?